Kerala reports 272 fresh COVID-19 cases, 68 of them infected through contact

Among the 68 patients infected through contact, the source of 15 peopleâ€™s infection is yet to be traced.

news Coronavirus

In the highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases in the State, Kerala on Tuesday reported 272 fresh infections, taking the infection tally to 5894, while over 1.86 lakh people are under observation.

Of the new cases, 157 came from abroad and 38 were from other states, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

Sixty-eight people were infected through contact, the highest so far, and the source of 15 of the cases was yet to be known.

According to the chief minister,66 CISF personnel and 23 Army jawans have tested positive so far.

Giving the district-wise breakup of cases, he said Malappuram continued to record the highest number of cases with 63 people getting infected today.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 54 cases, Palakkad 29, Ernakulam 21, Kannur 19, Alappuzha 18, Kozhikode 15, Kasaragod 13, Pathnamthittta 12, Kollam 11, Kottayam and Wayanad three each and Idukki one.

In the last 24 hours at least 7,516 samples were tested.

Of the over 1.86 lakh people under observation, 3,034 are in hospitals, including 318 admitted today.