Kerala reports 10,402 new COVID-19 cases, TPR at 16.41%

However, the state has only tested 63,406 samples in the latest 24-hour period.

Kerala reported 10,402 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, the lowest daily count since the past many weeks. However, the state only tested 63,406 samples in the latest 24-hour period, with the test positivity rate hovering around 16.41%. With the newly tested positive cases, the active number of people under treatment in the state is now 1.63 lakh. The state also reported 66 COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday. State Health Minister Veena George said that as of now, 3.02 crore total samples have been tested in the state.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of cases at 1,577, followed by Kozhikode with 1,376 and Palakkad at 1,133. The minister said that out of those found infected in the latest 24-hour period, 104 reached the state from outside and 9,674 contracted the disease from their contacts. "The sources of infection of 572 are yet to be traced. Fifty two health workers are also among the infected," the minister noted in a release.

Meanwhile, 25,586 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 36,31,066. On Onam day (Saturday), the stateâ€™s most popular festival, Kerala reported 17,106 COVID-19 taking the test positivity rate to be 17.73%. Owing to Onam, the state did not have the Sunday lockdown on August 22. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on August 23, hold a review meeting in the state to assess the pandemic situation in Kerala. Based on that, decisions about further relaxations or restrictions to be imposed will be taken, according to reports.

Kerala is presently reporting the highest daily COVID-19 cases in the country and also has the highest number of patients under treatment for the disease. Maharashtra, which has the second highest active cases, stands at 57,474.

