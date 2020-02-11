Kerala relieved as retests of two coronavirus patients come negative

The students who returned from Wuhan in China, however, will be discharged after getting the go-ahead from central health authorities.

Two out of the three patients who were infected with the coronavirus and are admitted in Kerala hospitals have now tested negative. One patient, who was admitted at the Alappuzha medical college, has tested negative for the virus, reported Times of India . This comes after India’s first patient, a student who returned from China’s Wuhan and got admitted at the Thrissur medical college also re-tested negative.

The third case is of a patient admitted at the Kanhangad district hospital in Kasargode. Health officials have said that the health status of all three persons are satisfactory and the two who tested negative would be discharged only after getting the go-ahead from central health authorities. All the three patients were medical students from Wuhan, where the outbreak of the virus was first reported.

Meanwhile, the tests of others who returned from Wuhan to Kochi on February 7 have come back negative. Kerala, despite withdrawing the 'state calamity' warning for the novel coronavirus, has, however, not let its guard down and is continuing with the 28-day quarantine period for those exhibiting symptoms.

Over 3,300 people are still under observation in the state, according to health authorities. Out of the 3,367 people under watch, 3336 are under home quarantine and 31 people are admitted in isolation wards of hospitals across the state. On completing 28 days under quarantine, they could consult doctors and end the quarantine. Those who wish to travel to other countries afterward may refer to the guidelines issued by the respective countries.

Residents who returned to Kerala from countries other than China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Korea and Vietnam and were kept under home quarantine may be released soon from isolation.

The local self-government authorities have trained 215 people in panchayats across the state to provide psycho-social support to the families of those who are under observation.