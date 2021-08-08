Kerala relaxes COVID norms: Shops in malls can open from August 11

The shops in malls will also follow the same protocol as other shops and establishments which have been allowed to open in the state.

news COVID-19

Shops in malls of Kerala will be allowed to open, with COVID-19 protocol in place, from August 11 onwards, as part of the relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions enforced by the state government. The stores in malls will follow the same conditions as other shops which have been allowed to open in the state from August 5.

"Designated persons shall be engaged at the entry points of the mall to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols including masks, hand sanitisers, temperature checking, social distancing and other conditions stipulated in the [earlier] order for entering into shops are strictly followed," says a release by Chief Secretary VP Joy.

According to the earlier order , only those who have got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination or tested negative in an RT-PCR test within the last 72 hours or have a certificate proving they had recovered from COVID-19 within a month, will be allowed inside shops, banks and other establishments. Kerala Health Minister Veena George had, however, said in the Assembly that these conditions for entering shops were "desirable," and didnâ€™t say it was mandatory.

The new release by VP Joy also said that special teams will be deployed by district collectors to ensure the functioning of Rapid Response Teams (RRTs).