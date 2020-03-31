Kerala records second COVID-19 death: 68-yr-old man dies in Thiruvananthapuram

While the man did not have a travel history, health officials are yet to establish if he had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

A 68-year-old man in Thiruvananthapuram who had tested positive for coronavirus died in the Medical College where he was undergoing treatment for the disease COVID-19. He died at midnight on March 31, said a release issued by the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

This is the second death due to COVID-19 in Kerala. Thiruvananthapuram presently has eight positive cases.

He did not have a travel history and health workers are yet to establish if he had come in contact with any coronavirus-positive person. However, he had taken part in a number of functions and had come in contact with a lot of people.

He had suffered from other ailments, including kidney-related diseases and dialysis had started. He had high blood pressure and Thyroid-related issues and had been on ventillator support for the last five days.

His route map released earlier by the government showed him to attend a wedding, multiple funerals, visits to the mosque, and so on. He developed symptoms for the disease on March 18, was moved to the Sree Gokulam Medical College and then the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on March 23.

The man had tested positive on March 18. The body will be buried following the COVID-19 protocol.

The first patient to die in Kerala was a native of Kochi, a 69-year-old man who had returned from Dubai. The patient passed away on Saturday.

On Monday, Kerala reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, taking the overall number of cases to 234. Seventeen out of the 32 cases are people who have international travel history, while the remaining 15 have contact history with those who had tested positive for the virus. Twenty people have been discharged from Kerala’s hospitals so far.

Out of the 32 new cases reported on Monday, 17 were confirmed positive in Kasaragod, 11 in Kannur and two each in Wayanad and Idukki. The total number of people under observation in the state stands at 1,57,253, out of which 1,56,660 are in home quarantine and the other 623 persons are admitted in various hospitals across Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, denied that there was community transmission in Kasaragod. There is no community spread in Kasaragod. But the patients who earlier tested positive had come in contact with a number of others who were put under observation. It is some of those people who are now testing positive,” he said on Monday.