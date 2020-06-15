Kerala records more COVID-19 recoveries than infections on Sunday

The state saw a marginal dip in number of reported infections at 54, while 56 people tested negative for the virus.

Kerala reported a marginal dip in fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 54 people, including three health workers, testing positive, taking the tally to 2,460.

Eight positive cases have been reported from Kozhikode, seven each from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, six from Palakkad and Kasaragod, four each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts, four people in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts, three each in Kottayam and Malappuram, two people each in Pathanamthitta, Idukki districts, and one in Kollam, Wayanad districts

Twenty three of the positive cases are imported from abroad. Among this, 13 people returned from UAE, five from Saudi Arabia, three from Nigeria and two from Kuwait. Twenty five of the positive cases had travelled to Kerala from other states.

As many as 56 people were cured of the deadly virus as the total active cases stood at 1,340, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Kerala which has been recording over 75 fresh cases in the last three days saw some respite with the numbers declining to 54 on Sunday.

Of the 54, a total of 23 had arrived from abroad and 25 others from other states, the Minister said.

Three health workers -- two from Thrissur district and one in Thiruvananthapuram district -- were among the new cases, the Minister said in a release.

"So far, 1,101 people have been cured of COVID in the state and 1,340 people are still under treatment for the infection.A total of 2,42,767 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,023 are isolated in hospitals," she said.

Meanwhile, six new places were declared as hotspots on Sunday while one was excluded from the list. Currently, there were 122 hotspots in Kerala.

The new hotspots are one Kumili in Idukki district, Kanhangad and Karaduk in Kasaragod and Muzhakunnu and Peravoor in Kannur district

Malappuram has 204 positive cases, the highestin the state, followed by Palakkad with 154 and Thrissur with 151 cases.

Kannur and Kasaragod have 136 and 102 cases respectively, the release said.