Kerala records more than 300 COVID-19 patients in single day for the first time

The highest number of fresh cases is from Thiruvananthapuram , where 60 of the 64 infected persons got it through contact.

For the first time, the number of new cases of COVID-19 reported on a single day in Kerala, has crossed 300.

On Friday, 301 people have been reported to be infected with the coronavirus. Out of these, 194 people had reached the state from other countries or states within the country.

The highest number of new patients are from Thiruvananthapuram, where 60 of the 64 infected persons got it through contact. The city corporation has been under triple lockdown since Monday, following the spike in cases through contact.

A person who died in Kasaragod on Tuesday was found to be positive for the coronavirus when the results came back on Wednesday. However, a 24-year-old man called Manoj who died after reaching Kollam from Dubai tested negative.

The result of 107 people who were under treatment for the disease has come back negative. There are now 2,605 active cases in the state while 3,561 patients have recovered so far.

Across the districts, there are 1,85,546 people under observation out of which 1,82,409 are in home or institutional quarantine. There are 3,137 people in hospitals.

Testing has increased. In the last 24 hours, 11,250 samples were sent for testing. A total of 2,96,183 samples have been collected for various tests including routine testing, pooled sentinel, CB-Naat and Truenat so far. Apart from this, 65,101 samples have been collected for sentinel surveillance of priority groups.

Twelve new hotspots have been declared while four areas have been taken off the list of hotspots. There are 169 hotspots in all now.

The police have charged cases against 1,362 people for violating lockdown. They have arrested 1,399 people and seized 374 vehicles. As many as 4,389 incidents of people not wearing masks were reported. Seventeen cases have also been charged against those violating quarantine.