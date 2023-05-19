Kerala records 99.7% pass percentage in SSLC exam

The Kerala SSLC examination was attended by 4.19 lakh students, of whom 4.17 lakh have passed.

As many as 99.7% of the students who wrote the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination this year have passed the test. The pass percentage has marginally increased from 99.26% in 2022. As many as 4,17,864 of the 4,19,128 students who wrote the exams that were held between March 9 and 29 have passed. Among them, 68,604 students have received A+ grade in all the subjects. This is 24,241 more than last year's count.

The Kerala General Education Department in a press release on Friday, May 19, said that the exams were conducted in 2,960 centres in total, including those at Lakshadweep and in countries that are part of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Out of the 150 students who wrote SSLC private exams (after failing in the years 2020 to 2022), 100 have passed. In addition, 29 of the 45 students who wrote the exams again after failing in the years 2017 to 2019 have also passed.

This time, the students were able to attend classes in person at school, as opposed to the offline-online hybrid classes or just online classes conducted in the previous two years due to COVID-19, said a statement released by the state Ministry of General Education. Minister of Education V Sivankutty appreciated the employees of Pareeksha Bhavan, education officers, and teachers, and congratulated all the students passing the exams.

Kannur district recorded the highest pass percentage (99.94%) and Wayanad the lowest (98.41%). Palakkad and Muvattupuzha educational districts have recorded 100% pass percentage. The district with the most number of students scoring A+ in all subjects is Malappuram, where 4,856 students made the mark.

The education department also mentioned that 518 students from eight educational institutions in GCC nations wrote the examination, and 504 of them were declared as passed. From Lakshadweep, 289 students from eight institutions wrote the examination and 283 of them passed. Apart from this, 2,914 students attended the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) examination, and 2913 students of them passed. Sixty students attended the Art High School Leaving Certificate (AHSLC) examination, and 53 of them cleared it.

The results were officially available on the following websites from 4 pm on Friday.

> https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in

> https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

> https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

> www.prd.kerala.gov.in