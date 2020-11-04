Kerala records 6862 new COVID-19 cases, 8802 recoveries

On Tuesday, the recoveries exceeded the fresh cases for the second consecutive day.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Kerala's COVID-19 caseload is inching towards the 4.50 lakh mark, as the state recorded 6,862 cases with recoveries touching 8,802 on Tuesday, while the toll mounted to 1,559 with 26 fatalities, Health minister KK Shailaja said. This is the second consecutive day that the recoveries have exceeded the fresh cases. None of the districts reported over 1000 cases on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 61,138 samples had been sent for testing, the minister said in a press release. According to the release,73 health workers, including 20 each from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, were among the infected.

With over 8000 recoveries on Tuesday, 3,64,745 people have recovered from the disease as the active cases touched 84,713. The COVID-19 caseload climbed to 4,40,131 with the new cases. Thrissur recorded 856 new cases, Ernakulam 850, Kozhikode 842 and Alappuzha 760.

The toll rose to 1,559 with 26 fatalities being confirmed due to the disease, the minister said, adding the deceased were aged between 23 and 85 years. Of the positive cases, 107 had come from outside the state and 5,899 were infected through contact, the release said.

As many as 2,96,614 people are under observation in various districts, including 20,770 in hospitals. So far, 47,89,542 samples have been sent for testing.

While four new areas were added to the hotspots list, nine were removed. Police said 62 people were arrested for flouting prohibitory orders.

Cases were registered against 1,325 people and 512 were arrested for not adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

