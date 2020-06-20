Kerala records 118 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far in June

A total of 1,380 patients are currently under treatment for COVID-19 in Kerala.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Kerala reported 118 COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest single-day spike in June. With this, the state has 1,380 active cases of coronavirus and 1,509 patients have recovered so far.

Eighteen persons tested positive in Malappuram, 17 from Kollam, 13 from Alappuzha, 11 from Ernakulam, 10 from Palakkad, nine from Pathanamthitta, eight each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts, seven from Kottayam, six from Kozhikode, four each from Wayanad and Kasaragod, two from Idukki and one from Thrissur.

Out of the patients who tested positive on Friday, 67 returned from foreign countries â€” 35 from Kuwait, 14 from UAE, 10 from Saudi Arabia, three from Oman, two from Russia, one from Qatar, one each from Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

Patients who had come from other states accounted for 45 cases. Out of this, 16 returned from Maharashtra, nine from Delhi, eight from Tamil Nadu, five from Karnataka, two from Assam, two from Haryana, two from Andhra Pradesh and one from Telangana.

Six persons contracted the infection through contacts. Out of this, three belong to Thiruvananthapuram and the others are from Kottayam, Kannur and Wayanad respectively.

Out of the recovered persons, 21 are from Kannur, 15 from Malappuram, 14 from Kollam and Palakkad, 12 persons from Thrissur, seven from Kottayam, four from Alappuzha, three each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod.

As on Friday, 1,32,569 are under observation in the state. Of this, 1,30,655 are under home or institutional quarantine while 1,914 people are admitted to hospitals. A total of 197 people were admitted to the hospital on Friday alone.

A total of 4,889 samples were sent for testing in one day. Moreover, as part of the sentinel surveillance programme, 36,051 samples of migrant workers, healthcare workers, and other groups prone to greater exposure of the virus were tested, out of which 34,416 samples returned negative. A total of 1,73,729 samples were sent for testing as part of the routine sample, augmented sample, sentinel samples, pooled samples, TrueNAT and CBNAAT (cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test) in the state.

While seven hotspots have been added on Friday, three places have been removed from the list. With this, there are currently 112 hotspots in Kerala.