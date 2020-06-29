Kerala records 118 new COVID-19 cases; 2 docs, 3 health staff among those infected

Kerala's COVID-19 tally touched 4,189 on Sunday with 118 new cases with two doctors and three health workers among those who tested positive on Sunday while over 1.73 lakh people are under observation.

At least, 2,015 people are under treatment for the infection, while 2,150 have recovered, including 42 discharged during the day.

Giving the districtwise break-up of the infected, Health Minister K K Shailaja said Kannur reported 26 cases, Thrissur 17, Kollam and Alappuzha 10 cases each, Thiruvananthapuram nine, Ernakulam and Kozhhikodeseven, Kasaragod six, Kottayam, Malappuram and Wayanad five cases each and Idukki and Palakkad four each while Pathnamthitta saw three.

Among the positivecases during the day, 68 had returned from abroad and 36 from other states, the Minister said in a press release here.

Fourteen people, including five employees of a private hospital in Malappuram, were infected through contact.

At least 1,75,734 people are under observation in various districts.

While 1,73,123 are in home/institutional quarantine, 2,611 are in hospitals, including 335 admitted for the day, the release said.

So far, 2,20,821 samples have been sent for testing.

The results of 4041 samples have not yet been received.

Besides this, as part of sentinel surveillance, 45,592 samples of heath and migrant workers and people with high social contact were taken and 43,842 samples were negative.

The total hotspots in the state has gone up to 124 with 13 new areas being added.

Palakkad reported the highest number of cases 261, Malappuram 224, Kollam 189, Kannur 179 and Ernakulam 173.