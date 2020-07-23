Kerala records 1038 new COVID-19 cases in single-day high

The CM added that several arrangements have been made to prepare for the rise in COVID-19 patients in the state.

For the first time, Kerala’s single day COVID-19 case load crossed 1,000. On Wednesday, the state reported 1,038 fresh cases. Out of this, 785 patients were infected through contact transmission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also confirmed that the source of infection for 57 patients was yet to be traced. “87 cases were imported from abroad and 109 from other states,” Pinarayi added. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 15, 032 and active cases are 8,818.

The state also reported one COVID-19 death on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths to 46. The deceased is a 75-year-old resident of Idukki.

Two-hundred-and-seventy-two patients also recovered from COVID-19, and tested negative.

Here is the district wise break-up of Wednesday’s cases

Thiruvananthapuram - 226

Kollam - 133

Alappuzha - 120

Kasargod - 101

Ernakulam - 92

Malappuram - 61

Thrissur - 56

Kottayam - 51

Pathanamthitta - 49

Idukki - 43

Kannur - 43

Palakkad - 34

Kozhikode - 25

Wayanad - 4

Here is the district wise break-up of recovered patients

Thiruvananthapuram - 9

Kollam - 13

Pathanamthitta - 38

Alappuzha - 19

Kottayam 12

Idukki 1

Ernakulam - 18

Thrissur- 33

Palakkad - 15

Malappuram - 52

Kozhikode - 14

Wayanad - 4

Kasargod - 43

Within 24 hours, 20,847 samples have been tested, Pinarayi added. A total of 3,18,644 samples apart from sentinel surveillance samples have been tested in the state so far, and the results of 8,320.

The state currently has 397 hotspots.

District-wise contact cases

Out of the cases tested positive, Thiruvananthapuram saw 190 patients infected through contacts.. The origin of infection for 15 patients is yet to be traced. Among this, were eighteen health workers who tested positive.

“In the critical containment zones in Thiruvananthapuram, wholesalers will be allowed to buy the wares of shop sellers in the area between 7 am to 1 pm on Mondays to Fridays. They can do so after securing police permission,” CM added.

In Kollam, 116 of 133 people were infected through contacts. Out of this, the source of infection for 5 persons are yet to be traced. Restrictions will be tightened in the coastal areas of Kollam to reduce infection spread. In Pathanamthitta, 32 out of 49 persons have been infected through contacts.

In Adoor general hospital, 1 doctor, 3 health workers and 5 patients tested positive. Following this, antigen tests will be conducted for all hospital staff, the CM added.

In Kottayam, 46 out of 51 patients were infected through contact transmission. Five women in the Kottayam Medical College Hospital too have been infected through contact transmission.

In Idukki, restrictions have been tightened in areas including Vannappuram, Vazhathop and Rajakkad where more cases of contact transmission have been reported. Twenty six out of 43 persons have reportedly been infected through contact spread.

In Ernakulam, 66 out of 93 patients have been infected through contacts. Moreover, the source of infection in 15 people is yet to be traced. Aluva Panchayat which is seeing high levels of contact transmission is also vulnerable and is placed on high alert.

State preparing for more cases

A total of 86,959 primary contacts and 37,937 secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients and have been put under observation in the state.

The government has ramped up beds for increasing cases, with 10,975 new beds arranged in first line treatment centres. 4535 patients are being treated in these centres currently. Around 3,42,000 N-95 masks, 3,86,000 PPE kits, 16,10,000 - 3 layer masks and 40, 30,000 gloves have been stocked up in the centres, the CM added.

“We have also bought 80 ventilators and received 270 ICU ventilators which the Centre has given. Within 2 weeks, we are expecting 50 more ventilators from the Centre. All the seven medical college hospitals will be equipped with ventilators with liquid oxygen supply.

947 ambulance vehicles have been arranged for transporting COVID-19 patients. Fifty mobile medical units too have been set up in the state,” the CM added.