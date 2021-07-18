Kerala record-holder Abheesh, who smashed 122 coconuts in a min, featured in Redmi ad

Abheesh P Dominic had achieved the Guinness record by breaking 122 coconut shells within 42 seconds with his hand.

news Human interest

Xiaomiâ€™s Redmi mobile company recently featured a Kerala native in one of their video advertisements. The Chinese company decided to feature Abheesh P Dominic, a native of Poonjar in Keralaâ€™s Kottayam district, after seeing his video where he achieved the Guinness World Record by breaking 122 coconut shells in one minute using his fist. The 38-year-old fitness trainer had set the record at a meet held at Sobha City in Thrissur in 2017.

Introducing Abheesh as the 'World's fastest coconut smasher,' the ad on the Redmi Note 10T 5G shows him smashing 122 coconuts within one minute with his fist. The ad, released on July 16, has 2.20 lakh views on YouTube, where many users from Kerala lauded Abheesh.

His Guinness record video has garnered 56 million people on the official Facebook page of Guinness World Record and 177 million on its official TikTok page. According to Abheesh, the Guinness authorities from the London office had officially intimated him through an email that his video has been one of the most viral videos on its Snapchat platform. Abheesh says that it was after his coconut shell breaking video went viral, that Redmiâ€™s advertising agency in India invited him to Mumbai on July 6.

Abheesh says he also holds other records, including three world records. He won the Arabian World Record for playing music by the finger with the pedestal fan running at a speed of 2000 RPM. He achieved the Asian Book of Records for stopping a 2000 RPM (rotations per minute) running fan with tongue blindfolded. He won Record Setter and Indian Book of Records for pulling a ten-ton bus for 50 metres using teeth (using a rope wedged between his teeth). He also received recognition for breaking 50 tender coconuts using various parts of his body.

Watch: Abheesh smashes 122 coconuts in a minute

Abheesh tells TNM that he is able to accomplish these records due to his training in various martial arts forms and gymnasium. He is a black belt holder in karate, has 12 years of training in Kalaripayattu and gymnasium. He is also an international fitness trainer.

He maintains a diet of home-cooked food comprising meat, fish, eggs and vegetables. He is currently working as a fitness trainer at the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirapally in Kottayam.

Watch: Abheesh in the Redmi ad