Kerala rains: Tourist vehicle, driver washed away in landslide in Idukki

The tempo traveller was part of a three-vehicle tour group from Vadakara and all other passengers managed to escape, police said.

As heavy rains lashed Keralaâ€™s Idukki on Saturday, November 12, landslides were reported on the Munnar-Vattavada road. A tempo traveller carrying a number of passengers was washed away during a landslide, and the driver is still missing. Vadakara resident Roopesh (45) was unable to escape from the vehicle when the landslide hit the Munnar-Vattavada road, police said.

"The tempo traveller was part of a three-vehicle tour group from Vadakara. All other vehicles and passengers managed to escape but he is suspected to have been trapped inside the vehicle," Munnar police told PTI. They added that they have located the vehicle some 700 metres downhill, a region which is frequented by wild elephants.

Meanwhile, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George said the rescue operation was halted on Saturday evening due to poor visibility and that it resumed first thing on Sunday morning. The operation was stopped due to lack of light and heavy rains, she added. According to reports, the tempo traveller was carrying 25 passengers. While they were able to escape, 45-year-old Roopesh was unable to as he was probably stuck in the vehicle, police said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning, indicating very heavy rain, in Idukki on Sunday. A yellow warning is in place in the rest of the state for the day. A yellow warning is in place across the state till November 17.