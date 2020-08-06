Kerala rains: Temporary bridge at Munnarâ€™s Periyavarai damaged

After a portion of the bridge was washed away, the district administration banned heavy vehicle and night traffic on the route.

news Rains

Heavy rains lashed Keralaâ€™s Idukki district affecting road traffic in several places. The temporary bridge at Periyavarai in Munnar, which connects to the Udumalpet interstate route in Tamil Nadu, was flooded with rain water from Tuesday night. A portion of the temporary bridge was washed away and the district administration banned heavy vehicle and night traffic on the route.

The temporary bridge was constructed after the original bridge built during British times was destroyed in the August 2018 floods. While the construction of a new bridge is ongoing, the temporary bridge provided the only connectivity for interstate travellers. Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed the border areas of Marayoor, damaging crops, uprooting trees, and destroying several vehicles due to electric lines falling on them.

The shutters of the Lower Periyar, Malankara, Kallarkutty, Kallar and Munnar Headworks dams were opened earlier this week due to the heavy rains in the region. Six shutters of Malankara, four shutters of Kallarkutty, three shutters of Pambla (Lower Periyar), two shutters of Kallar and one shutter of the Munnar Headworks Dam were opened. The water level of the Idukki reservoir rose nearly 10 feet within four days. On Thursday, the water level in Idukki reservoir stood at 2,347.12 ft. The water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam rose over seven feet within three days, standing at 123.20 ft on Thursday.

Casualties were reported in different districts with rains intensifying in several parts of the state. Three fishermen went missing in the Elamkunnapuzha river in Ernakulam after their fishing boats capsized due to heavy winds. Two of them were found dead on Thursday.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a KSEB employee died on Thursday morning after a tree came crashing down on his bike. Ajaykumar was on his way to work at Nedumangad at 9 am when the tree and an electricity pole crashed on his bike. Although his body was retrieved by rescue workers, the 40-year-old passed away on the spot.

An orange warning has been issued for 9 states from August 7 to 9. Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod and Kannur have been issued orange warnings. Kozhikode and Wayanad have been issued red warnings for Thursday.