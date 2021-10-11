Kerala rains: Several regions of Alappuzha inundated

Many regions in Keralaâ€™s Alappuzha district have been inundated as heavy rains have continued in some parts of the state over the last few days. Though the rains receded a bit on Sunday, October 10, during the day, the water logging continued in several regions of Kuttanad. On Sunday night, heavy rains were reported again in many regions. Water levels in Pampa and Manimala rivers have risen, which caused waterlogging in Alappuzha district. The Hindu reported that around 450 families were struggling due to inundation near Champakulam as the outer bund of a 350 acre paddy field was broken due to the rains.

Water entered the houses in many regions of Kuttanad area including Edathua, Thakazhy and other areas. Many acres of paddy and other crops in the region were destroyed. Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad visited the region on October 10, Sunday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain in Kerala until Wednesday.

The IMD has announced an orange alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts from October 12 to October 14. A yellow alert has been announced from October 10 to October 14 in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over East Central Arabian Sea and extends upto mid tropospheric level tilting southwestwards with height. It is very likely to persist during the next three to four days and an east-west trough at lower levels runs from cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea to cyclonic circulation over east central Arabian Sea. Under its influence, Isolated and very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe from October 12 to October 14," IMD said on October 10, Sunday.

Due to the same reason, heavy rainfall will be present in southern peninsular India and Maharashtra, the IMD warned.