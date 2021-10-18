Kerala rains: Idukki dam shutters to be opened October 19, red alert sounded

Though the rains have abated in many parts of Kerala, the IMD has predicted more rains on October 20 and 21.

news Kerala Rains 2021

Following days of incessant rains in Kerala, the Idukki dam is nearing capacity and the shutters of the dam are likely to be opened around 11 am on October 19, Tuesday, to release excess water. As per data on Monday evening, the water level in Idukki dam has reached 2,396.86 feet and an orange alert was declared. The full reserve level (FRL) is 2,403.50 feet.

“Depending on the intensity of the rain and the amount of water flow, a red alert is expected today (18.10.2021) at 6.00 pm and an upper rule level of 2398.86 feet is expected on 19/10/2021 at 7.00 am,” stated a notice from the government, issued at 5 pm on Monday. The district administration has asked the public and all concerned authorities to be vigilant.

Generally, an orange alert is issued when the water level in the dam reaches 2,396.86 feet, and the red alert is sounded when the water level is at 2,397.86 feet.

Idukki dam will be opened at 11am on Tuesday. Water in Idukki reservoir was reaching near to the red alert level on Monday. Red alert level is 2,397.86 ft. Present level reached 2,397.38 ft. The full reservoir level is 2,403.ft. There was 93.44% of storage in the reservoir. — Sandeep Vellaram(SandeepThomas) (@sandeepvellaram) October 18, 2021

On October 15, the water level in the dam had reached 2,390.86.feet, following which the dam management authorities sounded the blue alert. On Sunday, October 17, the dam received more than 4 feet of water within 24 hours, which was the highest inflow since the 2018 Kerala rains. It received over 4.25 feet of water within 24 hours between October 16 and October 17. The highest rainfall was recorded in Idukki’s Peermade taluk, which received 305.5mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

The Idukki dam is the highest hydroelectric dam in Kerala and is managed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods, rose to 22 on Sunday. The casualties occurred on Saturday, due to landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts following heavy rains.