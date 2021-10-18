Kerala rains: 21 persons including nine children killed over two days

Thirteen people were killed in Koottickal in Kottayam while five lost their lives in landslides in Kokkayar in Idukki on October 16.

Two villages separated by the Manimala river, 18 lives swept away in an instant in multiple landslides. Koottickal, which falls under Kottayam district and Kokkayar in Idukki district were the worst hit following incessant rains in Kerala over the past few days. A total of 21 people, including nine children, have so far been killed due to the rains in just two days (October 15 and October 16).

In the landslide that hit Koottickal on October 16, 13 persons lost their lives. This includes six of a family at Kavali, including a 65-year-old woman named Claramma, her son Martin (48), her daughter-in-law Sini Martin (37) and their three daughters Sona (12), Sneha (13) and Sandra (14).

Four persons at Plappally in Koottickal were also washed away in another landslide that hit the village. They are identified as 45-year-old Sonia Joby, 14-year-old Alan Joby, 62-year-old Sarasamma Mohan and 46-year-old Roshni Venu. The body of a 29-year-old auto driver identified as Shalet (Jojo) who went missing in a waterfall in Peruvanthanam was also retrieved on Sunday. A 64-year-old woman identified as Rajamma and 52-year-old Sisilli from Koottikkal have also been found dead by rescue workers in the region.

Under the Idukki district jurisdiction, five people, all struck by the landslide in Kokkayar on October 16, lost their lives. This includes 28-year-old woman Fouziya, her seven-year-children Ameen and Amna, and two siblings of another family – eight-year-old Afsan and four-year-old Ahiyan.

Three deaths due to drowning have also been reported from Kozhikode, Palakkad and Thrissur. In Kozhikode, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, identified as Muhammed Raihan, son of Noorjahan-Muhammed Shamjas from Payathoor, died after falling into a canal. The accident occurred when the child ventured out of the house on his own.

The deceased person from Thrissur district has been identified as 62-year-old Mani from Kunnamkulam, while in Palakkad 75-year-old Shankaran Ezhuthachan from Pattamabi died due to drowning.

Meanwhile, according to officials, a total of 28 persons have been killed in rain-related incidents across the state since October 12, as per a bulletin put out on Sunday, October 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 17, held talks with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the ground situation was discussed with the CM. “Officials are on ground to help disaster-stricken people. I pray for everyone’s safety and protection,” Modi said in the tweet.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan also following the meeting stated that the Union government has promised necessary aids to the state in the wake of disaster.