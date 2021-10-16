Kerala rain updates: Landslides reported in southern districts, flooding in Kottayam

news Rains

Heavy rains have lashed various parts of Kerala for the last 24 hours, and continue to lash the state at the time of writing. Rains have been continuous for over hours in places such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

In Chalakkudi of Thrissur, there was a minor cloudburst and there are no casualties. Many parts of Alappuzha were inundated due to waterlogging, as well as parts of Thiruvananthapuram and in Ernakulam.

The night travel ban has been extended in Idukki till October 21. Night travel â€” between 7 pm and 6 am â€” was banned from October 11 due to IMD alerts.

Minor landslides have been reported from hilly regions of all southern districts in the state.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts have been issued a red warning, where extremely heavy rainfall (greater than 204.5mm) is expected. Seven other districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad -- have been given an orange warning, where isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (between 115.6 to 204.4mm) is expected.

In Kottayam, flooding has been reported in Mundakayam, and with severe inundation, travel has been banned in the district.

There have been cases of some debris falling as well. In Elamkad in Kottayam, there was a road block due to the debris. Families in Elamkad were reportedly forced to take refuge on the terrace as water levels reached till the first floor of the house.

Levels have increased in water bodies, and some have started overflowing. Water levels have increased in the Manimala river. The shutter of the Tenmala Parappar dam has been raised by 80cm due to heavy rains in Kollam district. A warning has been sounded for those on the banks of the Muvattupuzha river and its tributaries as the shutters of Malankara dam are raised to control water levels.

Shutters of the Peechi Dam are being raised from 2 inches to 12 inches, and of the Vazhani Dam from 5 cm to 10 cm.

Preparations have been made to shift people to safe places in Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.