Kerala put on alert ahead of depression over Bay of Bengal from Dec 2

KSDMA has declared a red alert for Idukki on December 2.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority(KSDMA) has alerted the public to be on vigil and the government machinery to be prepared as it has been predicted that the depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to have an impact on the state too. The alert should be strictly followed as there is a slight possibility for the depression to turn into a cyclone, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Setting out into the sea for fishing has been completely prohibited from Monday midnight. Those who had ventured into the sea for fishing should anchor to the nearest coast by Monday midnight. Those who would set out for fishing today, on Sunday, should be back by Monday. Fishing in sea is completely banned from December 1 onwards till further order on Kerala coast.

“The impact of the depression is likely to be seen in Kerala too. It is predicted that heavy rains and strong wind are likely in southern Kerala. Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts need to be on high alert. Those who live between Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam (central Kerala) should be on vigil and should follow the alert. Direction has been given to Revenue and Local Self Government Departments to start relief camps by December 2. Those who live in houses without a strong roof should be ready to shift from the houses for safety. Tree branches, posts and board both in private as well as in public places that pose threat should be trimmed and removed. To inform on things that pose danger should be called at 1077,” the CM said in a Facebook post.

It’s likely that low lying areas would be flooded and water logging to take place in city areas.

Meanwhile the KSDMA has declared a red warning, for extremely heavy rains, for Idukki district on December 2. By red alert the possibility of receiving 204.5 millimeter rain in 24 hours is predicted.

Isolated heavy rains are predicted for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts for December 2 and for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts for December 3.

