Kerala PSC rank holders protest: Congress MLAs on hunger strike hospitalised

The protest is over alleged backdoor appointments to government posts.

Shafi Parambil and KS Sabarinadhan, two Congress legislators who had been observing a hunger strike in front of the Kerala Secretariat in support of the protesting Public Service Commission (PSC) rank holders were shifted to hospital on Monday. The protest is over alleged backdoor appointments to government posts and demanding an extension of the validity of the rank list.

The Congress MLAs have completed nine days of the hunger strike when doctors recommended immediate medical care to them. The blood sugar level of the MLAs was found to be low during a medical examination. The hunger strike has now been continued by Youth Congress Vice President Rijil Makkutty and leaders NS Nusoor and Riyas Mukkoli. The protest by the rank holders of the Last Grade Servant examination continues in front of the Secretariat.

The protest that has been going on for the past couple of weeks has been backed by Youth Congress and Congress workers. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Mullappally Ramachandran and other Congress leaders visited the MLAs on Monday. Chennithala accused Speaker Sreeramakrishnan for not bothering to inquire about the legislatorsâ€™ health condition,'.

A protest march taken out by the Kerala Studentsâ€™ Union (KSU) had turned violent on February 18 when the police tried to block them from entering the Secretariat.

The Kerala government earlier in February had decided to extend the validity of rank list by six months. The Cabinet had decided to extend the validity of all rank lists which were set to expire between February 3 and August 2 this year. The validity of the rank lists, hence will be extended till August 3.