Kerala prohibits public gatherings for NYE, celebrations to end before 10 pm

District collectors and district police chiefs are directed to make sure that the regulations are followed across the state.

news Regulations

In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Kerala government on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting New Yearâ€™s celebrations beyond 10 pm. The order, issued by the Disaster Management Department, also states that public gatherings as part of celebrations on New Yearâ€™s Eve are not allowed.

The order stated that gatherings would facilitate the spread of the virus, and so those celebrating must follow protocols such as wearing of face masks, using hand sanitiser, maintaining social distance etc.

District collectors and district police chiefs have been directed to make sure that the regulations are followed. Strict action will be taken against those who are found to be violating the protocols, the order stated.

The decision comes after a genetic mutation in the coronavirus was recently noticed in the state. Meanwhile, around 25 UK returnees to the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. Though it is not confirmed whether they have contracted the new UK variant, the Kerala Health Department has ordered citizens to be extra vigilant.

The samples collected from the UK returnees have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further analysis. The results are not yet out. Health Minister K K Shailaja had told the media that all who travelled from the UK to Kerala recently are under special vigilance by the state, in light of the new coronavirus variant.

65,394 people are currently under treatment in Kerala for COVID-19. So far, 3,043 people have died of the virus, while 68,7104 patients have recovered.

On Thursday, the test positivity rate stands at 9.81. There are currently 460 hotspots in the state.