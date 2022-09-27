Kerala producers’ body temporarily bans Sreenath Bhasi for verbally abusing journos

Sreenath Bhasi was recently booked for verbally abusing a woman journalist and her camera crew during promotions for his upcoming film ‘Chattambi’.

Bhasi, who came to acting from a music background, is known for his convincing performances doing character roles or comedy. Chattambi is the first film in which he plays a solo lead.

The Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) on Tuesday, September 27, issued a temporary ban against actor Sreenath Bhasi. The move comes a day after Sreenath was arrested by the Maradu police for verbally abusing a female reporter during an interview. The association has reportedly said that Sreenath had apologised to the anchor who filed the complaint and assured that there will be no such instances in the future.

During a promotional interview for his film Chattambi on September 21, the anchor from online media channel Behindwoods was asking a question related to the title of the film, when Bhasi appeared offended. In a short clip of the video released by the channel, Bhasi is heard saying that he was “pissed off” and would “like to get out”. He then asked the camera person to stop shooting and show him some respect. The woman's complaint to the police said that Bhasi called them – her and other members of the crew – the choicest of abuses once the camera was off. Sreenath has been booked under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment) and 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shortly after this video was out, parts of another interview of Bhasi with Red FM, also came out, in which he is seen verbally abusing a male anchor, apparently irritated by the questions. In a later interview with Nikesh Kumar of Reporter TV, Bhasi denies abusing the woman but says he is sorry about losing his temper.

