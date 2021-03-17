Kerala polls: Ramesh Chennithala alleges discrepancies in voters list

Weeks away from the Kerala Assembly polls, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged discrepancies in the voters list published in Kerala. Chennithala has claimed that names of thousands of people across the state were spotted multiple times in the voters list. Filing a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer in the state, Ramesh Chennithala demanded to remove the names that have been repeated in the voters list, alleging that it was a move to sabotage the elections.

Speaking to the media, Chennithala cited one person’s name from the list from Uduma constituency in Kasaragod, saying that her name was repeated five times in the list with the same photo and same address. “Likewise, in Kazhakootam constituency, 4,506 fake voters have been detected, 2,534 in Kollam, 1,436 in Trikaripur, 4,611 in Koyilandy, 6,171 in Nadapuram, 3,525 in Koothuparamba and 4,750 in Ambalapuzha. It is due to the hard work of some UDF workers that this has now come out,” said Ramesh Chennithala.

The Leader of Opposition also alleged that this was an attempt to create fake votes. “Those behind the conspiracy and those officials who were involved in this should be identified,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said that the complaint will be looked into. “I cannot say anything prematurely about this. He (Ramesh Chennithala) has given a representation. We are in the process of checking it. There is nothing to hide, we can check and see what is the fact,” Teeka Ram Meena told Manorama News.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegation, Kerala Minister and CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran hit back at Chennithala saying that “he must have added it, that is why he knew the numbers precisely”.

The Kerala Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

