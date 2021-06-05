Kerala policeman attacked while on COVID -19 duty continues to be critical

On June 1, the constable and a station house officer in Marayur of Idukki were attacked by a man they were questioning for not wearing a mask.

The policeman who was assaulted in Idukki district while carrying out checks during the lockdown continues to be in a critical condition. On June 1, 38-year-old constable Ajesh Paul and the station house officer (SHO) C R Ratheesh in Marayur of Idukki were attacked by a man they were questioning for not wearing a mask, and were both injured. They were both admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam.

The attacker, 28-year-old Sulaiman, was arrested on the same day. Constable Ajesh's condition is critical as he sustained injuries to the head when stones were pelted. He underwent surgery. Police said that Sulaiman was found roaming around Marayur police station limits without wearing a mask, and when the police questioned him over this, he pelted stones.

CCTV visuals showed that Ajesh collapsed immediately after the attack while other police officers with him were blocking the accused. Ajesh was immediately shifted to hospital. SHO Ratheesh sustained minor injuries. Ajeshâ€™s relatives told the media that he is critical and continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit at a private hospital in Aluva, Ernakulam.

Charges of attempt to murder and blocking official duty were slapped on Sulaiman. A lower court has remanded him for 14 days. According to the police, Sulaiman was a constant troublemaker and a history-sheeter.

Similarly, in March 2020 after the lockdown was announced, two siblings were arrested for assaulting police officers on duty in Perumbavoor in Ernakulam. Enraged at being halted by police officers for checking, the accused reportedly attacked the police officers, pushed them and tore their uniforms. The policemen, who sustained minor injuries, were admitted to local hospitals for treatment.