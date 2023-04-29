Kerala police official Harikrishnan who probed solar scam found dead

The case which arose during the rule of the former Congress government in Kerala had led to a controversy involving the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

news Death

Police official K Harikrishnan, who was part of the team that probed the solar scam in Kerala, was found dead near a railway track near Kayamkulam early on Saturday, April 29. The case which arose during the rule of the former Congress government in Kerala had led to a controversy involving the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and other prominent leaders.

After Harikrishnanâ€™s death, a suicide note has reportedly been recovered from his car, parked near the body. A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe initiated.

Harikrishnan was a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). Even though another police official was probing the case, it was Harikrishnan who had arrested the prime accused in the scam - Saritha Nair -- soon after the scam surfaced in June 2013.

It is said that he was able to garner enough evidence, especially pertaining to Saritha, which eventually led to the downfall of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

The scam pertained to Saritha and her live-in partner who were engaged in selling solar panels and had collected huge sums of money from prospective investors. It looked bad for Oommen Chandy when three of his staff members were reported to be close to her.

The then CPI(M) state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition VS Achuthanandan led a massive protest that went on for a few years. Though Oommen Chandy's name was cleared, the CPI(M) emerged victorious in the 2016 Assembly polls and Pinarayi Vijayan went on to become the Chief Minister.

Harikrishnan, who later retired from service, had a few Vigilance cases against him over allegedly acquired assets which were in excess of his known sources of income. He purchased the properties while he worked as DySP in Perumbavoor for almost four-and-half years from 2011 to 2015.

(With inputs from IANS)

