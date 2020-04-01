Kerala Police launch mobile app that allows free video consultation with doctors

While doctors provide an e-prescription after consultation, the app also allows patients to receive e-passes that grant them permission to travel to the hospital.

The Kerala Police has launched a telemedicine mobile application that allows free video consultation with doctors across the state. The mobile application called ‘blueTeleMed’ can be downloaded for free from Google Playstore. The initiative of the Kerala Police is in cooperation with the Indian Medical Association.

While the original idea behind the app was to help out police personnel in the state involved in lockdown duty, its service has now been extended to the general public.

The user friendly app allows people to book an appointment with doctors of their choice in quick steps. After downloading the app, one has to register giving the basic details about the person. Doctors from General Medicine to specialists, along with their districts have been listed.

After consulting the patients, the doctors will provide an e-prescription. If necessary, the patients will also be referred to various hospitals. In such cases, patients will also receive e-passes that grant permission to travel to the hospital during the lockdown. This e-pass can be shown to police officials during check ups on the road.

“The police officials who work during the lockdown do not have a provision to reach out to a hospital. So when a proposal of telemedicine came, we started in coordination with Indian Medical Association and the start-up company blueEHR. It will be very useful for police officers as basic consultation with a doctor can be done very quickly through this,” said Manoj Abraham, Additional Director General of Police.

Kerala announced a lockdown in the state on March 24, a day before the Centre announced the national lockdown. Over the past eight days, police have registered cases against 11,910 people across the state for violating lockdown regulations and coming out onto the streets unnecessarily.

