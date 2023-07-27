Kerala police closes case of mic malfunction during CM Pinarayiâ€™s speech

A day after the Kerala police registered a suo motu case for a microphone interference during Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanâ€™s speech, the case was closed on Wednesday, July 26.

news News

A day after the Kerala police registered a suo motu case for a microphone interference during Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanâ€™s speech, the case was closed on Wednesday, July 26. The Cantonment police, on Monday, July 24, registered a First Information Report (FIR) under section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act (penalty for causing grave violation of public order or danger), as the microphone howled, interrupting the CMâ€™s speech, during the KPCC memorial meeting for late Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who passed away on July 18.

The police, on Tuesday, questioned the mic operator Renjith and also asked him to produce the microphone, cables, console and other equipment used in the event for the probe. A few minutes into the CMâ€™s speech, there was a brief 16-second interference from the microphone. The mic operator said that the cameramen and others, in an attempt to take photos of the CM, gathered near the stage and disturbed the wires and equipment causing the interference.

Soon after the police booked the case, the Congress criticised the move strongly and condemned the police action. Later, the CM intervened and said that the police should not press any charges but can check if there was a security breach at the event.

Cantonment Police Inspector Shafi BM had told Hindustan Times that the case was closed following directions from the chief ministerâ€™s office, and that the equipment was returned and no further action will be taken.

Read: â€˜Congress, UDF will take a while to fill the void of Oommen Chandyâ€™: CM Pinarayi