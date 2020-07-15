Kerala Plus Two results declared, 85% of students pass

Around 3.75 lakh students wrote the examinations while following COVID-19 protocol, in the last week of May

news Education

The Higher Secondary Examination results of students in Kerala was announced on Wednesday. The total pass percentage is 85.13%. Announcing the results, Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath said that many people cooperated with authorities to conduct the examinations at a crucial time, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last week of May.

Stating that the exams were conducted amidst many concerns, he said, "Three Secretaries to deal with the examinations, their staff, the Director and Secretary of the Department of General and Higher Education and all the staff in schools gave their best to conduct the examinations.”

The Minister said that 3,75,655 students wrote the examinations and 3,19,782 among them qualified. In 2019, the pass percentage was 84.33%. Among this, students of science groups had a pass percentage of 88.6% followed by commerce groups at 84.2% and humanities groups at 77.6%.

The highest pass percentage is in Ernakulam district at 89.02%, while in 2019, it was Kozhikode. The district which has the lowest number of students passed is Kasaragod at 78.68%.

From governme

nt schools, 82.19% of all students who wrote the exam passed. The pass percentage in aided schools was 88.01% and in unaided schools, it was 83.1%. The pass percentage of special schools, for people living with physical and mental disabilities, was 100%.

In total, 49,245 students wrote the exams under Kerala’s open schooling system after registering privately to write the public exam. 21,490 among them qualified for higher education. The pass percentage for open schooling was 43.64%, a slight increase when compared to 43.48% last year.

Authorities also said that 114 schools in the state secured 100% success. Last year, there were 79 schools which achieved that distinction. 18,510 students secured an A+ grade in all their subjects, out of which 234 students secured full marks in each subject. Malappuram had the highest number of students with an A+ grade.

Students can check their results on kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, educationkerala.gov.in, examresults.net/kerala and keralaresults.nic.in