Kerala: People with comorbidities to get preference while vaccinating 18-44 age group

So far, the state government has received 50,178 applications from people in the 18-44 age group with comorbidities.

People with serious comorbidities will be given first priority while vaccinating those in the 18-44 age group. After registering on the Union governmentâ€™s COWIN portal, these people have to use the phone number submitted on the portal and log onto www.covid19.kerala.gov.in/ vaccine/ to submit more information. A comorbidity form on the portal has to be downloaded, with details completed by a verified medical practitioner, and then re-uploaded on the portal. Any other document or certificate uploaded in the place of this form will result in the application being rejected.

So far, the state government has received 50,178 applications from people in the 18-44 age group with comorbidities. Out of these, 45,525 applications have been verified. Applications need to follow instructions without errors. The state government has also released a list of comorbidities to determine priority candidates. After reviewing the documents provided by them at the district level, the eligible people have been notified via SMS stating the vaccination center, date and time according to the availability and priority of the vaccine.

As per the guidelines, the beneficiaries should produce the appointment SMS from the Health Department, a valid photo ID proof and the comorbidity certificate at the vaccination centres. In the last two days, over 1,90,745 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have registered to get their first dose of vaccine.

The second dose of Covishield vaccine should be taken between 12 to 16 weeks after receiving the first dose and the second dose of Covaxin from four to six weeks after taking the first shot, the guidelines said. Kerala has administered the first dose of vaccine to 64,18,928 people and the second dose of vaccination to 19,96,497. With this, the state has managed to provide one dose of vaccine to 18.09% of its population.