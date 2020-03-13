Kerala is on a state of high alert. By Thursday evening, a total of 16 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and are admitted to various hospitals in the state. Another three people who had come from China's Wuhan had tested positive earlier, but have since recovered and been discharged.
The patients currently in hospital include a three member family who returned from Italy to Pathanamhitta, 4 of their immediate relatives in Kerala and four of their contacts. Other than this, another family of three who returned from Italy, including a three-year-old child too has been tested positive. Two people who came from Qatar and Dubai too have COVID-19.
Here are a few steps already announced by the government and others. This list will be updated:
School for students of all boards till class 7 suspended.
Assembly aession adjourned indefinitely.
All Kerala RTC buses to Bengaluru cancelled.
Pathanamthitta's Ranni area is almost on a full lockdown mode.
Biometric authentication for ration shops in all districts stopped.
All colleges, except medical colleges, shut. No classes, only examinations are allowed.
All movie theatres shut from March 11.
Eco-tourism centres under Forest Department shut.
All government public programmes cancelled.
Kerala Dam Safety Authority has closed Banasurasagar Hydel Tourism Centre for a period of one week from March 11.
Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has cancelled adalats and hearings scheduled to be held in March.
NORKA ROOTS has cancelled certificate attestation, training and screenings on projects like NORKA rehabilitation and Swanthwana.
Govt asks all religious bodies not to conduct festivals.
Madrassas, tutorials etc told not to conduct classes.
All anganvadis shut, mid-day meals delivered home.
Temples cancel elephant parades.
People asked to conduct simple weddings with minimum attendance.
Guruvayur temple cancels festivities from March 11, asks devotees not to crowd places and to ensure minimum attendance at weddings and other events.
Kerala Catholic church asks devotees to receive Holy Communion in hand.
Most churches cancel confessions.
Kochi Wonderla water theme park shut till March 20.
Sports Kerala Kochi Marathon conducted by Kerala govt cancelled.
Idukki administration has told hotels not to take further booking till March 31.
Women’s Commission cancels adalat in March.
Labour department cancels cess adalat.
Bio-metric attendance cancelled in all govt offices.
Registrations to PM Awaaz Yojana suspended.
Kochi district admin cancels a scheduled job drive.
Angamaly archdiocese cancels conventions, family unit meetings, retreats and classes.