Kerala is on partial shutdown mode: List of what's shut, cancelled

Kerala is on a state of high alert. By Thursday evening, a total of 16 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and are admitted to various hospitals in the state. Another three people who had come from China's Wuhan had tested positive earlier, but have since recovered and been discharged.

The patients currently in hospital include a three member family who returned from Italy to Pathanamhitta, 4 of their immediate relatives in Kerala and four of their contacts. Other than this, another family of three who returned from Italy, including a three-year-old child too has been tested positive. Two people who came from Qatar and Dubai too have COVID-19.

Here are a few steps already announced by the government and others. This list will be updated: