Kerala Opposition to protest against â€˜unscientific tax hikeâ€™ announced in Budget

Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the Budget on Friday, February 3 in the state Assembly.

news Kerala Budget 2023

The opposition United Democratic Front in Kerala will go on a protest demanding to revoke 'the unscientific increase in taxes' in the state budget, presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal in the Assembly on Friday, February 3. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan of the Congress at a press meet in the Assembly post the budget presentation, alleged that the fiscal management in the state is the worst ever.

"The budget is hiding the critical financial situation faced by the state government. Its proposals amount to looting the people. Expenditure is not controlled. The announcements made in the budget are far away from reality and to hide this R&D (budget for Research and Development), Make Up Kerala and chartered flights to Gulf countries were announced. The chartered flight is mythical as it is something a state cannot do," Satheesan alleged. He also said that the budget ignored farmers, coastal communities and other vulnerable categories of people.

â€œWhen the state is facing inflation, the rise in petrol and diesel prices will adversely affect the market. The imposition of cess on petrol and diesel comes at a time when we are fighting against soaring fuel prices. This will lead to price rise of essential commodities affecting the common man," Satheesan said.

Satheesan further said that the decision to impose cess on liquor will lead to more people shifting towards drugs and this decision was taken without doing adequate studies.

He added that the KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) has become totally irrelevant now. "KIIFB was envisaged for out-of-budget borrowing. But it now comes under budget borrowing. What is its relevance if it comes under the budget borrowing? There is no increase in the social security pension, but tax is hiked in the name of it. Nine lakh people are waiting to be allotted houses under the government's Life Mission project. What happened to the ring roads, IT (Information Technology) parks and waterways announced in the last budget?" he asked.

Leaders of Congress allies in the UDF; PK Kunhalikutty of the Indian Union Muslim League, Anoop Jacob of Kerala Congress (Jacob) and Mons Joseph of Kerala Congress also spoke at the press meet.

With PTI Inputs

