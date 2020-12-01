Kerala Opposition to hold virtual rally against LDF govtâ€™s policies on Dec 5

The one hour virtual rally will be inaugurated by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala at 12 noon.

news Protest

On December 5, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress in Kerala, will organise a virtual rally against the alleged corruption and â€˜anti-peopleâ€™ polices of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. Lakhs of people are expected to participate in the virtual rally.

Conducted by the state committee of the UDF, the online rally was planned to reach people at the grass-root levels of society ahead of the crucial three-tier local body polls scheduled next month, UDF convener MM Hassan said in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the one hour virtual rally which would be held from 12 noon on December 5, Hassan said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Mullappally Ramachandran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and UDF leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PJ Joseph, NK Premachandran, Anoop Jacob, and CP John will be among those who will take part, Hassan added.

Candidates, contesting in the local body polls, will also take part in the programme to be held in various places, the UDF leader added.

The opposition front will also organise 'janakeeya sadas', protest gatherings, at panchayat level on December 2 seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and withdrawal of "false" cases registered against opposition MLAs.

Last Thursday, trade union members of various political parties took part in a nationwide strike in Kerala, with shops and businesses being shut and the Kerala Road Transport Corporation buses keeping off the road. Except the BJP-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), trade unions of Congress and CPI(M) parties took part in the protest against the Union government's new farm and labour laws. Protestors sat in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, following COVID-19 protocol and avoided mass rallies on the road. Trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC and SEWA supported the strike.

(With PTI input)