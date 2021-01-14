Become a Member

The Kasargod-born cricketer is the first player to score a T20 century in domestic cricket for the Kerala team.

Kerala opener Azharuddeen who scored century in 37 balls wins heartsImage courtesy: Twitter/Mohammad Anwar
Thursday, January 14, 2021
TNM Staff

When Mohammad Azharuddeen was born in Kasargod in 1994, his parents had initially thought of a different name for him. However, it was his brother Kamaruddin who insisted that the boy be named Azharuddeen, after the legendary cricketer who helmed the Indian cricket team in those years.

Twenty-six years later, young Azharuddeen too has left his mark on the pitch, earning him an avalanche of praises on social media. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old cricketer, who plays for Kerala, led his team to a resounding victory after hitting a century in just 37 balls against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. 

Azharuddeen’s feat has been hailed as ‘extraordinary cricket’ by sports enthusiasts and celebrities alike, who took to Twitter to shower praises on the 26-year-old.

“I had seen an extraordinary player called Mohd Azharuddin many years ago. Now I am seeing another by the same name. Wow, he can play some shots!” cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted. 

“Wah Azharudeen, behtareen! To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137* of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings,” former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said.

At the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, Azharuddeen was joined by Sachin Baby, and the cricket the duo played at the pitch together was much talked about on social media. 

A right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper, Azharuddeen joined Kerala’s first-class cricket back in 2015. He joined T20 after successfully stints in U19 and U23 cricket. And despite facing struggles in between, the 26-year old has been a consistent player for the team. 

On Wednesday, he beat the record of Kerala player Rohan Prem’s T20 record of 92 not out, becoming the first T20 centurion in the Kerala team. 

 

