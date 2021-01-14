Kerala opener Azharuddeen who scored century in 37 balls wins hearts

The Kasargod-born cricketer is the first player to score a T20 century in domestic cricket for the Kerala team.

When Mohammad Azharuddeen was born in Kasargod in 1994, his parents had initially thought of a different name for him. However, it was his brother Kamaruddin who insisted that the boy be named Azharuddeen, after the legendary cricketer who helmed the Indian cricket team in those years.

Twenty-six years later, young Azharuddeen too has left his mark on the pitch, earning him an avalanche of praises on social media. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old cricketer, who plays for Kerala, led his team to a resounding victory after hitting a century in just 37 balls against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Azharuddeen’s feat has been hailed as ‘extraordinary cricket’ by sports enthusiasts and celebrities alike, who took to Twitter to shower praises on the 26-year-old.

“I had seen an extraordinary player called Mohd Azharuddin many years ago. Now I am seeing another by the same name. Wow, he can play some shots!” cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

“Wah Azharudeen, behtareen! To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137* of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings,” former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said.

I had seen an extraordinary player called Mohd Azharuddin many years ago. Now I am seeing another by the same name. Wow, he can play some shots! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 13, 2021

In my teens, Mohammad Azharuddin held the world record for the fastest century in ODIs, off 62 balls.



Today Mohammad Azharuddeen gets one in 37. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 13, 2021

Wah Azharudeen , behtareen !



To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137* of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings.#SyedMushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/VrQk5v8PPB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2021

25 years ago Mohammed Azharuddin scored the then fastest century for India (equalling Kapil's record) in 74 balls.



Now 26 year old Mohammed Azharudeen scores a century in exactly half the number of balls. https://t.co/ySYnlYdMLY — Vikram Hegde (@vikramhegde) January 14, 2021

The last time Mumbai bowlers faced such a pounding at Wankhede Stadium by a lesse-known batsman in #SMAT, the batsman was Hardik Pandya (2013-14), Mohd Azharuddin would hope he can follow into Hardik's footsteps #MUMvsKER — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 13, 2021

Mohammed Azharuddeen is the 1st player to score a century for Kerala in Twenty20 cricket.

Previous highest for Kerala: 92* by Rohan Prem v Delhi in 2013.



Azharuddeen's 37-ball century is the 2nd fastest in #SMAT20 behind Rishabh Pant's 32-ball effort in 2018. #SyedMushtaqAliT20 January 13, 2021

At the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, Azharuddeen was joined by Sachin Baby, and the cricket the duo played at the pitch together was much talked about on social media.

A right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper, Azharuddeen joined Kerala’s first-class cricket back in 2015. He joined T20 after successfully stints in U19 and U23 cricket. And despite facing struggles in between, the 26-year old has been a consistent player for the team.

On Wednesday, he beat the record of Kerala player Rohan Prem’s T20 record of 92 not out, becoming the first T20 centurion in the Kerala team.