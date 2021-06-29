Kerala officials, family members assaulted in Thiruvananthapuram

Two officials with the Accountant Generalâ€™s office were assaulted on Sunday evening. Pettah police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the officers.

Two officials with the Accountant Generalâ€™s office in Thiruvananthapuram were assaulted on Sunday evening by an unknown gang of assailants. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm in the Pettah area, when Ravi Yadav, a senior accountant, and data entry operator Jaswant were returning home with their families after an evening walk. An unknown group arrived on two-wheelers and attempted to manhandle and abuse the officerâ€™s wives. When the officials questioned them, they were hacked using weapons. Pettah police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the AG officials. Both officials sustained injuries in their hands.

The officials are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and they had small children â€” a six-month old and a one-year-old baby â€” with them when the assault took place. They were attacked with a knife, which police recovered from the scene of the crime. "After assaulting us, they went and came back again. They shouted at us, saying they will come back again, in front of my house. They were shouting in Malayalam. I called the police and they took us to hospital," Ravi Yadav told the media. He said that they filed a complaint on Sunday night and on Monday morning, the women gave their statements at the Pettah police station.

He also shared his concern over their safety in living in the same area where they were attacked. "We hope that the police will protect us," he said. "They went round again and again on the scooter while we were walking. After four or three rounds, they came near me and touched my shoulders. Then they went ahead and stopped in the middle of the road. I told my husband and he questioned them. They took out a sharp weapon and attacked," one of the women told the media.