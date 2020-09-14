Kerala nursing student suicide: Family alleges harassment by boyfriend

The family allege that her boyfriend fixed his marriage with another woman as the deceased student's family denied to give the demanded dowry.

Two days after the suicide of a nursing student in Kerala’s Alappuzha, the family of the 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was harassed by her ‘boyfriend’ who left her to marry someone else.

On Friday, Arattupuzha native Archana died after consuming poison. Archana’s relatives had alleged that though the man’s family had come with an alliance some months back but they had backed off after her humble family said they could not afford to give the huge dowry allegedly the boyfriend’s family was demanding.

According to the family, Archana and the man, who lives in Arattupuzha itself, had been in a relationship since the past seven years.

“Seven months back, he and his family had come home with a marriage proposal. They were demanding to give 100 sovereigns of gold as dowry. My father, a daily wage labourer said we cannot afford to give that much and can provide only 30 sovereign gold for wedding. But they were not happy with it,” Archana’s sister Arya told TNM.

Some weeks back, it surfaced that his wedding was fixed with another girl, who was his distant relative, said Archana’s uncle Sreekumar. “The woman with whom he fixed the wedding was also Archana’s junior in college. On Friday, someone sent her a picture of the function of the wedding officially being fixed. On the same day, she consumed poison. Though she was taken to a government hospital, she succumbed,” says Sreekumar.

The family came out with the allegation of harassment after discovering the sucide note Archana had written and also after accessing the message she left to her friends.

In the WhatsApp audio messages which Archana sent to her friends, accessed by TNM, she can be heard saying to a friend that the man said to her that he cannot back off from the new alliance and that he will continue the relationship with her even after the wedding. Archana also revealed that she had tried to kill herself before.

Meanwhile, officials of Thrikkunnapuzha police station have registered a case of unnatural death on Archana's suicide. “We are probing various angles, as of now, no one has been accused in the case,” said a police official.

