Kerala nurse working in COVID-19 ward dies in accident after picking up first salary

Ashif, who was working as a temporary nurse at the Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital, was coming back home on his bike when he met with an accident.

A 23-year-old man who was working as a temporary nurse at the isolation ward of a hospital in Kerala and doing his bit in the fight against COVID-19, met with a tragic end on Friday.

Ashif was headed back home after collecting his first salary from Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital, when his bike collided with a lorry. He was rushed to a hospital immediately but could not be saved.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences in a Facebook post and said, "Remembering the commendable service of Ashif during this challenging situation, with gratitude. Joining in the grief of family members."

Ashif had been on leave for the last two days and had come to the hospital just to collect his salary for 15 days.

Describing Ashif as someone who was smarter than the regular nurses working there, Dr M V Manikandan who is the superintendent of Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital said that he was willing to take up initiatives when others were reluctant to step forward.

Dr M V Manikandan added that it was Ashif who came forward before anyone else when a COVID-19 patient was required to be transferred to the medical college. He even did the job of disinfecting the ambulance, the hospital superintendent said.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja too, condoled his death and posted, “The death of nurse Ashif, who was working in the corona isolation ward under the National Health Mission at the Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital, is very painful. He had exemplarily worked for two weeks in the isolation ward, We are being part of his relatives and colleagues' grief. Condolences.”

Ashif was enlisted by the hospital on March 16 after the need arose for additional workers to carry out preventive activities.

His colleagues described him as someone who was very caring towards the patients and followed all the instructions given to him by the senior staff.

Ashif was born to Abdu and Shameera and was a native of Chavakkad. His mother works at the principal’s office in the medical college. He had trained at the medical college hospital after finishing his nursing course. His sister Aju is also a nursing student.