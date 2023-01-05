Kerala nurse dies of food poisoning: Three eateries closed following inspection

The action comes days after a 33-year-old nurse, Reshmi, died after allegedly showing symptoms of food poisoning after eating at a restaurant in Kottayam.

Days after a spate of food poisoning cases were reported from several parts of the state, the Kerala food safety department conducted inspections in 11 restaurants and eateries on Wednesday, January 4. Three eateries were found to have flouted rules and were shut down in Vypeen and Tripunithura areas.

According to reports, the restaurants did not possess licenses and flouted other rules. The hotels that were shut down are SR Foods on Vaikom Road at Tripunithura, and Lalitham Hotel and Madhavam Hotel in Tripunithura. Further, fines were imposed on four other hotels. In another instance, a hotel in Pallimukku in Kochi was also shut down, after stale food was found in the hotel. A Times of India report said that the inspections will be carried out throughout the state and action will be taken if any issues are found.

The action comes days after a 33-year-old nurse, Reshmi, died after allegedly showing symptoms of food poisoning, on Tuesday, January 3. She had consumed kuzhimanthi and al faham at a restaurant. Further, more than 20 other people also fell ill after they consumed kuzhimanthi and al faham at the restaurant.

In yet another incident on December 29, over 100 people took ill due to suspected food poisoning at a baptism feast in Pathanamthitta district. Health Minister Veena George ordered an enquiry soon after the incident. “The food safety commissioner of an area will ensure that every establishment under it has the proper license and registration, conduct routine checks, and take prompt action against complaints. During the recent holiday season (close to Christmas and New Year), the food safety department conducted Operation Holiday, to carry out such checks. But now with these unfortunate incidents of food poisoning being reported, checks in all districts will be strengthened. If an establishment is found to have no license or registration, strong action will be taken against it. Establishments with license, if found to be unhygienic or adulterating food, will also face action,” Veena said.

