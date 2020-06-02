Kerala nurse with COVID-19 kills self in Gurugram, nurse association blames hospital

Bismi was in the intensive care unit for four days.

Bismi Scaria, from Punalur of Kollam district in Kerala had been working in Medanta- The Medicity hospital in Gurugram for the last three months. She tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and tried to kill herself on the same afternoon.

After she was informed about the results, Bismi went to her hostel which was close to the hospital. Later, she was found by her friends in the hostel room. Though she was shifted to the hospital she worked in immediately, she died on Monday. She was in the intensive care unit for four days.

Meanwhile, the Indian Professional Nurses Association has written to the Medical Superintendent of Medanta the Medicity Hospital, and have said that they will proceed with legal action against them.

"We strongly believe that the lack of adequate safeguards has led to her being diagnosed with the same. What we learned from Bismi's mother is that your hospital did not provide any kind of security measures to her. We are taking this very seriously. Adequate security measures for healthcare workers working in one's medical institution should be very much one's paramount priority. Lack of adequate security mechanisms can lead to the spread of disease to health workers as well as subject them to mental trauma. We therefore hope that you will take the necessary steps to resolve this matter felicitously.Otherwise, the Association will have no choice but to proceed with legal action," the letter said.

In the first week of March, 14 Italian nationals who had tested positive for coronavirus were treated at Medanta. Except a 78-year-old woman, the other 13 tourists had recovered by the end of March.

In March, another nurse who worked at the hospital also tested positive. However hospital authorities had said that she was on leave and not infected from the hospital.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN)

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 66202001

SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)

Karnataka:

Sahai : 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584