Kerala nun Sr Lucy pledges body and organs for donation after death

The church had threatened Se Lucy to bury her in a 'themadi kuzhi' (rogue pit) after she spoke against rape-accused Franco Mulakkal.

news Organ Donation

Sister Lucy, the Kerala nun, who gave a statement against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the rape case against him, has completed the process to donate her body and organs after death, for medical science research. Although Sister Lucy had earlier announced that she will pledge to be an organ donor, she completed the process at the Kozhikode Medical College on Sunday.

“I want to encourage others also to donate their body and organs for medical studies and research. If not your full body, pledge to donate at least organs to help bring someone back to life and give eyesight to someone in need,” Sr Lucy told TNM.

In 2015, Sister Lucy had reportedly written to the Catholic Church authorities, seeking permission to donate her kidneys to a person who was in need of a transplant. However, the authorities discouraged her, reported HuffPost India. According to Sister Lucy, the authorities attributed this to the financial liability on the church in taking care of her health post the organ transplant process.

Sr Lucy then renewed her decision to donate her entire body for medical studies after the church authorities cracked down on her for supporting the survivor nun in the Franco Mulakkal rape case and threatened to bury her in a themadi kuzhi (a rogue pit in Christianity). As part of this old practice in the Catholic community, the rogue pit, which is a burial ground outside the official cemetery of a parish, is reserved for believers who go against the church and die by suicide.

“A believer does not receive heavenly abode after the body decomposes in a grave. He or she attains salvation when they are alive. When we do good deeds for others, we are establishing god’s presence among them and that is how one attains a heavenly abode. It is not about sitting in a sea of clouds, as we have been taught,” she said.

According to Sr Lucy, it is time for a change in perceptions, and it has already begun. “During the COVID-19 situation, bodies of people from the Christian community and other religious beliefs were cremated instead of buried. I want to create an awareness that rituals can change with time and circumstances,” she said.

“Our bodies are not meant to rot away. The future generation should be taught the importance of organ donation. Medical studies should be able to learn and lives must be saved and people should get a new lease on life through such deeds,” said Sr Lucy.

Among the series of strict measures against the nun from Mananthavady Diocese in Wayanad, the Church stopped her from conducting prayers, expelled her from the congregation and warned her about her “lifestyle”.

Read: Publishing poems, supporting rape survivor: 'Crimes' by Sr Lucy, according to church