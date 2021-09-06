Kerala Nipah death: Health Dept releases route map of 12-yr-old victim

A 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode on Sunday. The Health Department has identified 158 people who were in contact with him.

The Kerala Health Department has prepared the route map of the 12-year old boy who died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode on Sunday, September 5. There are 158 people who were in contact with the child and 20 of whom are in the high-risk group. Two health workers who were in the contact list are symptomatic. A team from the Union government visited the area in Kozhikode on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, according to Pazhoor panchayat authorities,, the boy’s father, mother, and uncle who are symptomatic have been shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The boy belonged to the Pazhoor Panchayat in Mavoor.

“The list has been prepared as per the contact of the boy. Distant relatives are also among the twenty people (in the high-risk group) who have been shifted to the medical college. Not all the 20 people are symptomatic,” EP Valsala, member of the 9th ward of Pazhoor Panchayat told TNM.

Health Minister Veena George had said earlier on Sunday that the 20 contacts will be shifted to the medical college. The area near the boy’s house has been declared as containment while the police controlled traffic in a three-kilometer radius of the house in an attempt to prevent the possible transmission of the virus. “While the panchayat has taken care of the necessities of a few homes, others have asked to manage themselves for today (Sunday). Tomorrow (September 6), a meeting of the panchayat has been convened and the arrangements will be discussed in that,” Valsala added.

The route map

The route map released by the Health Department shows that the boy had been taken to a private clinic and two private hospitals before he was shifted to the medical college and then to MIMS hospital in Kozhikode. The boy played with children in his neighbourhood on August 27. On August 28, the boy was at home. He was taken to a private doctor’s clinic at Eranjimavu the next day by auto at 8.30 am and returned in an auto at 9.30 am. On August 30 too, the boy was at home. The next day he was taken to a private hospital in Omassery by his uncle’s auto by 12 pm. Prior to this, he was again taken to a private hospital in Mukkam between 10 and 10.30 am. He was shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital by ambulance at 1 pm the same day.

On September 1, he was taken to MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode by ambulance and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) BY 11am.

Meanwhile, control rooms have been opened.

