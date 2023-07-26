Kerala needs more people like Oommen Chandy, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said that former late leader Oommen Chandyâ€™s door was never closed to the people of Kerala, and that the state needs more people like him.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, July 25, paid glowing tributes to party veteran and two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at a condolence meeting organized by the party at Kerala's Malappuram. Rahul had taken part in the funeral of Chandy at his home town in Puthupally in Kottayam district on Thursday and had left for Kottakal in Malappuram to undergo a rejuvenation therapy.

"Oommen Chandy ji was my senior. He was a more experienced leader, and I viewed him as somebody who gave me an understanding of Kerala. Even when Chandy ji was battling a serious illness, he wanted to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said. "I have known Chandy for about 15 years and not even once has he said anything bad about any Congress leader," he added.

Rahul went on to add that Chandyâ€™s door was never closed to the people of Kerala. "Many of the young leaders should walk the path Chandy ji has shown us. Kerala needs more people like Chandy ji," he said. Chandy, 79, passed away in Bengaluru on the previous Tuesday after ailing from throat cancer.