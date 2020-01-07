Kerala Muslim leader suspended by Samastha for accepting pro-CAA pamphlet from BJP

Controversy

MLA Karat Razak has also been criticised for receiving pamphlets from BJP workers.

Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulama (SKJU), a religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics in the state, has suspended one of its members — Nasar Faizy Koodathai — for accepting a pamphlet supporting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from BJP. Nasar Faizy Koodathai has been suspended from Samastha (EK faction) and from the post of state Secretary of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Youth Movement, a subsidiary of SKJU.

The issue came to light when a photo of Nasar accepting a pro-CAA pamphlet from a BJP party worker at his house in Kozhikode surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday as part of the BJP’s national door-to-door campaign to explain the provisions of the citizenship law to the citizens.

“After an inquiry, it has been found Nasar Faizy Koodathai has engaged in activities against the organisation. He has been suspended from Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulama and related offices,” read the statement from the organisation.

Following this, Nasar took to Facebook to apologise and explain what transpired at his house when the BJP workers visited his house.

According to Nasar, on January 5, a few BJP members from his hometown reached his house to discuss the CAA. “I expressly stated my views and stand on the Act and it even led to a heated argument. I even registered my opposition to the CAA and National Register of Citizens with them,” he said.

When the BJP members were about to leave, they alleged handed him a pamphlet. “I should have objected when they gave it to me and asked me to pose. I did not pay attention to it. I am not trying to justify this in any manner. Hence, I offer an unconditional apology to the citizens of secular India and especially the organisation for his huge mistake,” he said.

“Throughout my life, I will be there, joining the protest against CAA and to chase out fascist powers,” he added.

Meanwhile, similar images of independent MLA Karat Razack, who supports the LDF, and Samastha (AP) faction Kozhikode leader Abdurahman Baqvi receiving pamphlets from BJP workers also surfaced.

At a press conference, PK Firos, the general secretary of Muslim Youth League in Kerala, demanded the suspension of MLA Karat Razak. “Kerala Chief Minister and Left parties must take action against him,” he added.

Denying any link with BJP’s CAA outreach programme, Karat took to Facebook to justify his stance.

“When the BJP workers gave me the pamphlet, I explicitly told them that BJP’s claims in the CAA issue are wrong and that not awareness but repealing of the Act is needed now,” he wrote, adding, “I strongly oppose this divisive move by those trying to show the photo in the bad light.”