Kerala MPs of Left and Congress once again denied entry to Lakshadweep

The MPs have been repeatedly trying to visit the islands, marred in controversy over the reforms made by its new Administrator.

news Controversy

Several Members of Parliament (MPs) from Kerala who have been trying to visit Lakshadweep have been once again prevented from taking the trip. MPs belonging to the ruling Left in Kerala as well as the opposition Congress have been rejected entry on strange grounds. The Left MPs were asked to produce good conduct declarations from a sponsor while the Congress MPs were told that their visit would cause unrest in the peaceful islands. The Lakshadweep Administration has asked seven MPs of Left parties to produce good conduct declarations from a sponsor signed before a notary or magistrate. This perplexing condition to visit the islands, marred by controversy since the appointment of its new Administrator and his new reforms, have left the MPs dismayed.

According to reports, the good conduct declaration is a condition used for migrant labourers applying for jobs in the islands. MP AM Ariff from Alappuzha constituency told Telegraph India that it was a breach of privilege of a people's representative, and they have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker about it. The seven MPs of Left parties have been making attempts to visit Lakshadweep on a fact-finding mission since a string of allegations rose against its current Administrator Praful Patel, whose controversial reforms have affected its people. However, they were earlier denied entry citing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The MPs had submitted a notice to the Speaker and asked for an explanation from Patel. They later approached the High Court for entry to the islands. At the same time, the Administration also denied applications of Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan to visit the islands. It was rejected on the ground that their visit was for "political activities" which will disturb the peaceful environment, reports ANI . The Administration also claimed that the visit of the Congress leaders could cause an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Lakshadweep Additional District Magistrate S Asker Ali said in an order that the visit of the MPs would likely cause unrest in the islands as the "political parties and leaders from the mainland have been making attempts to instigate local people, political parties, activists, social workers," and others to oppose the Administration's actions and agitate against it.