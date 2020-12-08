Kerala MP Suresh Gopi says he accepts request from people only with BJP recommendation

The video of the MP’s controversial statement, while addressing BJP’s ‘Candidates Meet’ in Thrissur on Monday, has been widely shared in social media.

news Controversy

Popular film actor and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Suresh Gopi’s recent advice to a group of BJP candidates in fray for the local body polls in Kerala, has gone controversial after he described his “condition” in accepting requests from people. The Rajya Sabha MP has said that he only accepts request letters from people if it is attached with recommendation letters from BJP district party chiefs. The video of MP’s controversial statement, while addressing BJP’s ‘Candidates Meet’ in Thrissur on Monday, has been widely shared in social media.

“People from across the 14 districts in Kerala write to me about various requests. Be it about PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) or other requests, I don’t get a single letter with a covering letter from the concerned district's BJP president. The letters that come without it won't be accepted,” said Suresh Gopi to the BJP candidates of Thrissur district.

Suresh Gopi made the statement describing this as a move that will strengthen the party. Notably, the MP did not make a remark on what is the need for people to get recommendation from political party officials while approaching a Member of Parliament.

On the contrary, he also questioned why people should have reluctance in approaching BJP offices. “Why should they have reluctance? Aren't they walking up and down the houses of local committee secretaries who loot and go. We are only asking them to come to our offices. What we do should be systematic,” Suresh Gopi said.

In the speech he also added that candidates should publicise the work they do for people. “When people request us for something and we make it happen, what is wrong in publicising this? We should call out loud whatever we do and whatever we are trying to do,” Suresh Gopi said.

Suresh Gopi, who is a popular Malayalam actor, was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 2016 under the art category. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he was fielded as the BJP candidate from Thrissur constituency, but lost the polls.

Watch: Suresh Gopi's speech in Thrissur