Kerala MP Remya Haridas alleges she was assaulted by woman BJP MP

According to Remya Haridas, the alleged incident took place in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

news Controversy

Remya Haridas, the Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Kerala, has alleged that she was manhandled by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena inside the Lok Sabha on Monday. She shot a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stating that she was “physically assaulted” by the MP from Rajasthan.

“Is this repeatedly happening to me just because I am Dalit and woman? I request you to take action against the said MP,” the MP from Alathur constituency wrote.

On Monday, as soon as the House met at 2 pm, opposition members from the Congress party started raising slogans from the well, vehemently protesting over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. They then went into the area of treasury benches carrying a black banner, which demanded Shah's resignation. Miffed, many BJP members, including many from back benches, rushed towards the Congress members. The MPs of both the parties pushed and shoved each other. Following the scuffle, the proceedings were first adjourned till 3 pm and then again till 4 pm.

Reacting to the complaint lodged by Remya, the Congress also reacted to the incident, stating, “It is a matter of shame that Congress MP Ramya Haridas was physically assaulted inside the parliament by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena. Sansad se sadak tak, BJP se Beti Bachao (From Parliament to streets, save daughters from BJP).”

All India Mahila Congress said, “We strongly condemn the heckling of Congress MP Ramya Haridas by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena. She has alleged that MP Meena assaulted her in Lok Sabha in a letter to the Speaker. Is this the way a parliamentarian is treated on the floor of Parliament?”

Incidentally, in October 2019, Remya Haridas, along with Jothimani, the MP Tamil Nadu, had complained that they were manhandled in Lok Sabha. They had said that the house marshals tried to forcefully remove them from the well of the house.

At the time, Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan, two Congress MPs from Kerala, had stormed the well protesting against the overnight installation of Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state of Maharashtra. The two women MPs had joined the protest when the incident took place. Congress President Sonia Gandhi had condemned the incident and filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker against the marshals.

(With inputs from PTI)