Kerala MP alleges attack by SFI, seeks action against accused

Lok Sabha MP from Kollam NK Premachandran raised the issue in Parliament.

Lok Sabha MP from Kollam NK Premachandran, who is also a member of the Revolutionary Socialist Party, on Thursday, February 3, alleged that he was attacked by members of a students' organisation in Kerala recently and his car was badly damaged during the assault. Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, NK Premchandran said that he was attacked by members of the Left students' organisation Students' Federation of India (SFI) recently in Kerala and alleged that the police remained mute spectators when the assault took place.

“My car was badly damaged. Police were present there but they did not take action. I was rescued only after 10 minutes of the attack,” he claimed and demanded action against the accused. Kerala is ruled by the Left Democratic Front while the RSP is part of the Congress led opposition group United Democratic Front.

The incident is reported to have taken place on January 10 at Chavara in Kollam district after Dheeraj Rajendran, a native of Kannur and a member of SFI, was allegedly stabbed to death. It was also alleged that Dheeraj was stabbed to death by members of the Youth Congress. The clash between the two student outfits escalated over college elections, voting for which ended on January 10.

A group of activists are said to have raised slogans against the MP, attacked his car with sticks and hurled stones on it. Premchandran is reported to have escaped unhurt. Premachandran is a former state Minister for Water Resources.

(With PTI inputs)

