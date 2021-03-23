Kerala MLA PC George responds to heckling with swear words, video goes viral

Sitting MLA PC George was campaigning in Kottayam’s Erattupetta town in Poonjar when the incident took place.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

Kerala MLA PC George, who is known for making derogatory comments and infamous for his 'potty mouth', has done it again. This time, it was at an election campaign in Kottayam’s Erattupetta town in Poonjar, where PC George sought votes and tried to woo voters. However, it failed miserably as the crowd booed and heckled when he tried to speak to them, standing on his campaigning vehicle. As usual, the Member of Legislative Assembly from Poonjar hit back, using cuss words. The video of the incident, which happened on Monday, is now being widely circulating on social media.

PC George, who is the lone independent MLA in Kerala Assembly, is contesting for the upcoming Assembly polls to retain his sitting seat. In the video, PC George can be seen standing atop his campaigning vehicle, introducing himself as the candidate for the constituency and asking people to vote for his “thopi” (hat) symbol.

As he begins his speech, a group of individuals, who cannot be seen in the video, is heard heckling the MLA. To this, PC George hit back sharply, saying, “Vote for me if you want or leave it.” He then goes on to blame their parents for “not teaching them good manners.”

“I now understood how your family has moulded you. I thought they would have taught you some manners. Children will only be good if the family is good. I will pray to Allah for that. I am not saying anything further,” he said.

Making his remarks stronger, PC George continued his rant, addressing the crowd as ‘eda’ in a disrespectful tone. “Is this politics? Doesn’t a candidate have the right to seek votes? If I give a complaint to the Election Commission, you will all land in jail.”

As the howling intensified, someone could be heard throwing cuss word at PC George. The Poonjar MLA, too, retorted, with the same derogatory words. “Are you threatening me? I grew up in Erattupetta. I will be here and will not run if you heckle me,” he said, ending his speech, asking “goodhearted people” to vote for him.

A day after the incident, on Tuesday, PC George took to Facebook to announce that he is stopping campaigning in Erattupetta. "No one should think I am doing this (ending campaigning) because I am scared. When a group of people have become a hindrance to my right to seek votes, I do not wish to pull my land into communalism," he wrote.

PC George had been facing opposition from a section of people from the Muslim community in the region, allegedly due to offensive remarks by the MLA. According to reports, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PC George linked the Muslim community in Erattupetta to terrorism. PC George had extended support to BJP candidate K Surendran, who contested from Pathanamthitta in the Lok Sabha polls. In January this year, PC George had held a press meet, seeking apology for his remarks against the Muslim community in Erattupetta. In January this year, PC George had held a press meet, seeking an apology for his remarks against the Muslim community in Erattupetta.

PC George is contesting as the candidate of his party, Kerala Janapaksham. Though he had tried to forge an alliance with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), he was not welcomed to the front.

The six-time MLA from Poonjar is infamous for his crass, obscene language. In a controversial statement, PC George had earlier compared the Kerala survivor nun, who was raped by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, to a sex worker. He had also made insensitive statements against the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case while extending his support to the accused, actor Dileep.

