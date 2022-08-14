Kerala MLA KT Jaleel withdraws â€˜Azad Kashmirâ€™ remark after backlash

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan termed Jaleelâ€™s comments on Kashmir as "very unfortunate" and "totally unacceptable", while BJP leaders in Kerala demanded his resignation.

news Controversy

A day after kicking up a row over his controversial remarks on Kashmir that were made in the social media, ruling LDF MLA in Kerala KT Jaleel on Saturday, August 13, withdrew his statement. Hours before withdrawing his statement, Jaleel shared another post apparently blaming critics for failing to understand the meaning of his statement, even as the ruling CPI(M) distanced itself from the former Minister's remarks, saying they were not the party's view.

"It came to my notice that certain remarks I made in a write-up about my trip to Kashmir as part of the expatriate welfare committee of the Legislative Assembly were misleading. I hereby withdraw the statement which was interpreted in contrary to my intention for the good of society and to maintain social harmony," Jaleel said in his new post.

On August 13, Jaleel initially gave a single-line reply to the controversy, saying he has "only sympathy" for those who have failed to understand the meaning of his remarks. "I have only sympathy for those who don't understand the meaning of "Azad Kashmir" when it is written in double inverted commas," Jaleel said in his Malayalam FB post. However, he kept mum on the other comment that sparked controversy â€“ "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir)" â€“ in his explanatory note.

On Sunday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan termed Jaleelâ€™s comments on Kashmir as "very unfortunate" and "totally unacceptable". "It is very unfortunate. Not only is it unacceptable, I wonder if these comments were made after going through some literature or after knowing something or just out of ignorance. I do not know â€¦ I feel very sorry for this kind of comment. It is totally unacceptable. I feel hurt by these kinds of comments," Khan said while speaking to reporters.The Governor further said, "Do we not realise the preciousness of our freedom? Do we not realise the importance of our national integrity? How can we afford to say things like this?"

Jaleel returned to Kerala early Sunday morning, reportedly due to personal reasons. CPI(M) MLA AC Moideen told reporters in Delhi that Jaleel returned to Kerala early in the morning after receiving a call from home. On the comments made by Jaleel, Moideen said his stand is that of his party.

Reacting to the issue, senior Marxist party leader and Minister MV Govindan said what Jaleel had said was not the CPI(M)'s view and the Left party has a clear stand on India and Kashmir. "You should ask Jaleel on what grounds that he has used such terms. As far as the CPI (M) is concerned, the party has a clear stand on the matter. Anything other than that is not the party's view," he told the media.

Replying in the comments to his FB post, BJP leader Sandeep Varier criticised Jaleel's silence on the "India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" reference and urged him to explain its meaning. Slamming the initial explanation provided by Jaleel, Varier said it was ridiculous to justify the "poisonous" and "seditious" remarks even after it was rejected by the entire nation.

In his post on Friday which sparked the controversy, the Kerala MLA had said, "The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control." Jaleel, who was a Minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, said "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala have demanded that the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan respond to Jaleelâ€™s remarks on Kashmir. Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must give a clear response on Jaleelâ€™s statement. BJP Kerala state president K Surendran demanded Jaleelâ€™s resignation from the post of MLA. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and senior BJP leader from Kerala V Muraleedharan said that the Chief Minister cannot abstain from responding over the issue and demanded his response.

(With IANS inputs)