Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas alleged that Kitex has not yet completely installed the modern waste management plant inside its bleaching and dyeing unit. The firm has denied the allegations.

PT Thomas, Member of Legislative Assembly from Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam district, on Tuesday reiterated the allegation that a popular Kerala textile factory owned by the Anna-Kitex group of companies was polluting the Kadambrayar river. Earlier this month, Thomas had raised allegations against the company in the state Assembly while referring to pollution in the Kadambrayar. However, the company’s officials who met the media denied the allegations and announced that they have sent a legal notice to the MLA asking him to pay Rs 100 crore for ‘false’ accusations.

The Kadambrayar river passes through the Kizhakkambalam gram panchayat and parts of Thrikkakara municipality in the suburbs of Ernakulam district. Classified as Priority 5 with a Biochemical Oxygen Demand between 3-6 mg/l, Kadambrayar figures in the Central Pollution Control Board’s list of Polluted River Stretches. In February this year, the Thrikkakara municipality passed a resolution against pollution in the Kadambrayar.

Talking to media, PT Thomas alleged that the textile firm has not yet completely installed the modern waste management plant inside its bleaching and dyeing unit as directed by the Supreme Court. “The company was issued a permit for the bleaching and dyeing unit in October 2008 by the Kizhakkambalam gram panchayat. But it has still not completely installed a modern waste management plant to treat its effluents, as directed by the Supreme Court. This is a violation of human rights,” the MLA said.

In 2015, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of the Anna-Kitex group, named Kizhakkambalam Twenty 20, contested in the local body polls and came to power in the panchayat. The group retained power in the election held last year.

PT Thomas further alleged that the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had in December 2020 said in reply to a query that the textile factory does not have ‘zero liquid discharge’, a water treatment mechanism by which contaminants are converted to solid waste. The MLA added that he had access to the documents related to the query. He also alleged that a 2017 report by the Pollution Control Board stated that the discharge from the textile factory contained 0.1 milligram per litre of chromium, which is three times the prescribed limit.

“I don’t have any personal issues with the firm. I’m not raising these allegations with the aim to shut down the factory. But 10 lakh people depend on water from the Kadambrayar,” Thomas said.

However, Sabu M Jacob, Managing Director of Kitex Garments Limited and Kitex Childrenswear Limited, denied all the allegations. “No court has said we do anything illegal. However, cases continue in different courts and forums. We have many enemies, both political and otherwise, and they have been hitting out against us. But no court has directed any order based on these ‘fake reports’,” said Sabu, who is also the chief coordinator of Kizhakkambalam Twenty 20, the group that governs the Kizhakkambalam panchayat where the textile factory is located.

Sabu also announced that Kitex Garments Limited, Kitex Childrenswear Limited and Kitex Limited have issued a legal notice against the MLA asking for Rs 100 crore compensation for raising ‘defamatory’ allegations against the company. “We’re also moving court to take criminal action against the MLA. Our name has been tainted by the allegations,” Sabu added.

In the Assembly elections held in April, the Kizhakkambalam Twenty 20 group had fielded candidates in various constituencies in Ernakulam district. Though it did not win any seats, ahead of the elections opposition parties had raised allegations of pollution against the company. It was also alleged that the CSR wing, which became popular in the panchayat for its welfare measures, was floated in 2013 after the allegations of pollution started to emerge.

